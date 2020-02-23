Jota was on target with a hat-trick in Wolves' 4-0 victory over Espanyol in the Europa League.

The forward opened the scoring after 19 minutes at Molineux, firing in a low finish on the turn after being teed up by Matt Doherty.

His second came 11 minutes later as he tapped in from Romain Saiss's low cross.

Tim Krul produced heroics to turn Ruben Neves' free-kick onto the bar before the interval but he could do nothing to prevent Raul Jimenez from making it 3-0 on the rebound after Jota had struck the post.

Wolves are eighth, two points behind Manchester United in fifth, which would be good enough for the Champions League after Manchester City's two-season ban from European competition.

Nuno Espirito Santo's men gained ground on Tottenham and Sheffield United after both dropped points, meaning they trail that pair by just a point. Norwich, meanwhile, are still seven points adrift of safety.