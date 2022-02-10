Jurgen Klopp's men lost to the Foxes during a tough three-game run in the Premier League from 20 December to 3 January, when Liverpool took just two points and Manchester City pulled away at the top.

This time it was the Reds who prevailed, Jota making the difference on a night when the hosts could have filled their boots. Former Reds boss Brendan Rodgers, enduring a tough campaign, was thankful for goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel keeping the visitors in the game with a string of saves.

Liverpool's newest recruit Luis Diaz made his Premier League debut and looked at home on the left of the front three, before substitute Salah, back from the Africa Cup of Nations, added pep to the host's attack late on.

James Maddison had a decent early chance for Leicester, with Alisson forced to tip over the bar from the midfielder. A powerful strike from Trent Alexander-Arnold at the other end was then too close to Schmeichel who was able to push the ball behind.

Liverpool edged ahead in the 34th minute when a powerful Virgil van Dijk header from Alexander-Arnold's corner was blocked by Schmeichel before Jota blasted in the loose ball from five yards.

Jota scooped over from close range just before the hour mark after Van Dijk won another header from a corner, with Liverpool looking to lock up the points. Klopp sent on Salah, fresh from Egypt duty, as Roberto Firmino made way on the hour mark.

Diaz rattled a shot into the Kop after running at the Leicester defence before Salah had a strike charged down by Schmeichel. Salah then looked sure to score as he raced through, only for Schmeichel to palm away his dinked shot on goal.

Salah hit the angle of left post and crossbar with a 20-yard attempt before Diaz had a scorcher repelled by the busy Schmeichel. Jota tied up the win in the 87th minute though, beating Schmeichel with a strike into the left corner after a nudge through from Joel Matip.