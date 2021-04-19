Mourinho was appointed by Spurs in November 2019 as the replacement for Mauricio Pochettino on a contract until the end of the 2022-23 campaign.

The Club can today announce that Jose Mourinho and his coaching staff Joao Sacramento, Nuno Santos, Carlos Lalin and Giovanni Cerra have been relieved of their duties.#THFC ⚪️ #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 19, 2021

But he has not managed to preside over a full season, with chairman Daniel Levy ending the Portuguese head coach's tenure prematurely on Tuesday (AEST).