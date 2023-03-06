The Portugal international arrived on loan from Atletico Madrid in a flurry of mid-season activity for the Blues.

However, Sunday's (AEDT) victory over Leeds United in the Premier League was only Chelsea's second from 12 matches in 2023 and its first since beating Crystal Palace in January, ending a run of six games without a win (D3 L3).

Graham Potter's side is well adrift in the hunt for a top-four finish and Champions League football next term as a result, sitting 11 points behind fourth-placed Tottenham.

While Joao Felix expressed his happiness at Stamford Bridge, he suggested a permanent move depends on whether they can turn their season around.

"In terms of if I want to stay or not, I think the future, no-one knows. Now I am just focused on tomorrow's game," he said.

"After that, we don't know what will happen. But I am happy here. The club is so big, it is amazing, everyone behind the club is so good so yes I am happy to be here.

"Playing Champions League is always different. It is the competition that everyone wants to play.

"But now I am focused on this Champions League, tomorrow's game. We have a lot of games yet to try to reach the Champions League in the league. It is not over.

"Playing Champions League, it is [an] important decision. But the future, no one knows so let's see what happens."

Although Chelsea's form remains a concern, Joao Felix believes it does not affect the task at hand heading into the return fixture against Dortmund despite the Blues trailing 1-0 from the first leg.

"[There is] zero pressure. This is our job. We just have to enjoy, win the games," he added.

"Our levels of confidence and attention are high because we have to win. But we will enjoy. If we do the things right, we will win."