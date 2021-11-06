Isaac Hayden rescued a point for Newcastle in a 1-1 draw, enough to lift the visitors off the foot of the table. Norwich City's earlier win over Brentford had seen Newcastle briefly replace the Canaries at the bottom of the pile.

Newcastle trailed to a contentious first-half Leandro Trossard penalty but might have taken all three points, as Brighton finished the game with 10 men after goalkeeper Robert Sanchez took down Callum Wilson in front of an open goal.

The failure to make the most of playing against 10 men, with defender Lewis Dunk in goal, made this Newcastle's worst start to a league season in history.

Only twice previously in its history had Newcastle gone 10 without a win at the start of a campaign, winning its 11th matches in both 1898-1999 (3-0 versus Liverpool) and 2018-2019 (1-0 versus Watford). It avoided relegation on both occasions.

But this club-record sequence of 11 without a win does not bode well for Newcastle, given each of the most recent four Premier League sides to reach that unwanted mark – Norwich (13 games without a win, 2004-2005), Queens Park Rangers (16, 2012-2013), Watford (11, 2019-2020) and Sheffield United (17, 2020-2021) – went down.

This is now Newcastle's longest stretch without a league win at any stage in a season since a run of 13 between December 2007 and March 2008. After Norwich's victory, it is the last winless team in this season's top flight.

Former Bournemouth boss Howe, who watched the Brighton game alongside Newcastle director Amanda Staveley, is set to be confirmed as the club's new manager imminently.

His first game, after the international break, will see Newcastle host Brentford at St James' Park on 21 November (AEDT).