The Hornets were deservedly behind when Dwight Gayle tapped in from Federico Fernandez's header, but Newcastle did not take full advantage of its first-half superiority and paid the price after the restart.

Matt Ritchie was adjudged to have felled Kiko Femenia and Deeney thrashed home to level matters, a feat he repeated eight minutes from time after dreadful defending from Javier Manquillo to seal the points.