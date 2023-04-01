The veteran boss returned to Palace for a second spell in charge last month after Patrick Vieira's dismissal on the back of a 12-match winless streak in the Premier League.

In his first game back, the 75-year-old saw his side dominate against the Foxes, notching 31 shots to its opponents' three, although it took Jean-Philippe Mateta's stoppage-time winner to seal three points.

Even with the first-half loss of captain Wilfried Zaha, Palace was uncharacteristically dominant on Hodgson's return.

Indeed, it registered 20 shots during the first half – the most in a Premier League game since Liverpool did so against Leicester in December 2015.

The former England boss could not hide his delight at such a triumphant return to the dugout.

"That was a fantastic way to win a game, and I'm not just talking about the fact it was a last-minute goal," he said.

"The way the team played throughout the 94 minutes was worthy of a lot of credit. The scoreline certainly didn't flatter us."

Hodgson acknowledged Zaha's loss was a significant blow, and he was unable to put any timeline on a return from what he believes to be a muscle strain.

"I'm certainly concerned," he added. "If we're very lucky, it might not be as long as [we fear]. I just have to wait and trust the physios.

"In the first half, he looked like he was almost going to win the game off his own back. He was almost unplayable at moments. That does have a bit of a psychological influence on everybody."