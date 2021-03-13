Neither side could find a way through at Elland Road, where fourth-placed Chelsea had been hoping to land its first league double over Leeds since the 1988-1989 campaign, when both were in the second tier.

There was almost a farcical own goal as two Leeds defenders combined, while Kai Havertz failed to capitalise on a string of chances.

Leeds boss Bielsa also substituted a substitute, with Rodrigo the unlucky man, and Patrick Bamford came off injured in his 100th match for the west Yorkshire side, but despite abundant endeavour, the game finished goalless.

Leeds had the ball in the back of the net in the seventh minute when Bamford squared for Tyler Roberts, but the former had strayed offside before playing the decisive pass.

Chelsea was nearly gifted a freak breakthrough in the 10th minute when Luke Ayling booted an intended clearance against Leeds team-mate Diego Llorente and the ball bounced back towards goal, hitting the crossbar and bouncing back into the arms of goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

A stunning 20-yard effort from Roberts almost found the far top-right corner, striking the bar after the slightest of touches from Edouard Mendy.

Ben Chilwell went close with a low drive from 20 yards, before Leeds suffered a big blow when Bamford had to be substituted with a leg injury, seemingly one he picked up when jumping for the ball with Antonio Rudiger. Leeds's 13-goal top scorer would have hoped for a happier ending in a landmark outing, particularly given he was facing one of his former teams.

Havertz was denied by a decent save from Meslier early in the second half after driving into the Leeds penalty area, with the German then unable to get a firm touch to a delicious cross from Hakim Ziyech.

Mendy denied Raphinha at the other end, while Rudiger strolled out of defence and drew a save from Meslier with an ambitious 30-yard attempt.

Rodrigo, who replaced Bamford in the first half, headed straight at Mendy from a corner as Leeds chased a late winner, before being hooked by the demanding Bielsa moments later.