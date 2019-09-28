The Reds have swept all before them so far this season domestically, but looked destined to drop their first points of the campaign against Chris Wilder's spirited side.

But Blades goalkeeper Henderson gifted them a 16th straight league victory, allowing Georginio Wijnaldum's volley to squirm through his grasp with 20 minutes remaining.

The result moved Jurgen Klopp's table-topping squad eight points clear of reigning champion Manchester City, but that lead was cut back after the Citizens beat Everton 3-1 later in the day.

The Blades were far from overawed by their more illustrious opponents in the opening stages, twice coming close before the midway point of the first half.

Oli McBurnie fired straight at Adrian after cutting in from the left in the third minute, while Callum Robinson lashed wide from 18 yards after being played in by John Fleck.

Sadio Mane then squandered a golden opportunity to open the scoring shortly after the half-hour mark, slicing horribly over with just Henderson to beat.

The Senegal international misfired again shortly before the interval, striking the post from six yards after being teed up by Roberto Firmino.

McBurnie headed over from an inswinging corner soon after the restart, while Oliver Norwood forced Adrian into a stop down to his right from 30 yards.

Yet the game's decisive moment arrived in the 70th minute when Wijnaldum's tame volley from the edge of the penalty area slipped through Henderson's grasp and trickled over the line.

The on-loan Manchester United keeper prevented Salah adding another with a smart stop, although one goal turned out to be enough for Liverpool on the road.