England captain Harry Kane is to undergo surgery on his left hamstring and will be out of action until at least April, his club Tottenham announced.

Kane tweaked his hamstring during his club's 1-0 loss to Southampton, prompting Spurs manager Jose Mourinho to confirm the serious nature of the injury after the England captain was absent from the FA Cup clash against Middlesbrough.

After a specialist reviewed the injury, the club confirmed Kane requires surgery and will be out until April.