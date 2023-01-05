Hammers draw with Leeds January 5, 2023 06:39 1:30 min West Ham ended a five-game losing streak with a 2-2 draw away at Leeds. Highlights West Ham United Leeds United Football Premier League -Latest Videos 1:30 min Hammers draw with Leeds 0:33 min Popovic backs star import Nani to come good 1:30 min Villa, Wolves battle out West Midlands Derby draw 4:23 min Inzaghi lauds Inter's 'win at all costs' mentality 4:05 min Serie A: Fiorentina v Monza 4:23 min Serie A: Inter Milan v Napoli 1:21 min Kane brace gets Spurs back on track 4:23 min Inter beats Napoli to reignite title race 4:03 min Serie A: Spezia v Atalanta 3:58 min Serie A: Lecce v Lazio