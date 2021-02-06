Scott Parker's Fulham is still without a win in 12 games, but could easily have shaded a game of few clear-cut chances when Ademola Lookman's free-kick flew just wide.

However, the result was overshadowed by a controversial refereeing decision by Mike Dean deep into stoppage-time when West Ham's Tomas Soucek was sent-off after a VAR (video assistant referee) review for an unintentional clash with Aleksandar Mitrovic.

The Cottagers are still eight points adrift of safety after Burnley came from behind to earn a 1-1 draw against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson's equaliser made amends for an earlier mistake when he let Lewis Dunk's header squeeze past him on the line for Brighton's opener.

A six-game unbeaten run has allowed Brighton to open up a 10-point gap on the bottom three.