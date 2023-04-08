Pep Guardiola's team was shocked 2-0 by Saints when they met in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals in January, but there was never a sign of a repeat here as the visitors dominated.

Haaland gave them the lead with a powerful header as Kevin De Bruyne reached 100 Premier League assists for his career, before Grealish doubled the lead with an alert finish not long into the second half.

Haaland scored his 30th Premier League goal of the season before Julian Alvarez converted a penalty as City cruised to a fifth successive league win.

Sekou Mara scored a Saints consolation with a fine finish.

City carved open the hosts within five minutes, a sweeping move ending with Gavin Bazunu making a good stop to deny Grealish.

Haaland went close to putting the visitors in front when he headed just wide, but he would not miss the target a second time.

De Bruyne's delightful cross picked out the former Borussia Dortmund striker, who crashed a header past Bazunu and into the back of the net to give City the lead in the 45th minute.

Grealish made it 2-0 shortly after the interval, Bazunu making a good stop from his initial effort before the winger coolly buried his rebound.

Haaland added his second and City's third with a spectacular bicycle kick, lashing home from Grealish's teasing delivery.

Mara pulled a goal back when he rifled into the bottom-left corner, but Alvarez rounded off the scoring from the spot in the 75th minute when he slotted home after Kyle Walker-Peters felled De Bruyne.