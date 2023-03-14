The 18-year-old came off the bench in United's 0-0 draw with Southampton on Monday (AEDT) and went down hurt during the latter stages after a challenge from Kyle Walker-Peters.

The Southampton defender won the ball on the stretch in the penalty area, but Garnacho's right ankle appeared to get trapped between Walker-Peters' legs.

Walker-Peters and Garnacho have exchanged pleasantries on social media since the incident, with no hard feelings, but United's exciting young talent faces a spell on the sidelines.

"It is difficult to put into words how I'm feeling right now," Garnacho wrote on Instagram.

"Unfortunately I will not be able to help my team and team-mates in the upcoming games in what is a very important part of the season for us at Manchester United.

"I am disappointed to also miss the opportunity to be with my team-mates of the Argentinian national team in what would have been a great and proud moment for me and my family.

"This is part of football and our profession, however, I am already focused in my recovery. God has taught me to never give up and I will make sure I am back stronger than ever!"

Garnacho left Old Trafford on crutches after the Southampton game and will miss the Europa League clash with Real Betis on Thursday, plus the FA Cup game against Fulham on Sunday (AEDT).

He will also sit out Argentina's friendlies against Panama and Curacao during the international window, missing a chance to team up with Lionel Messi and co after the Albiceleste's World Cup triumph.

It remains to be seen whether he is fit in time for club duty by 3 April, when domestic football resumes for the Red Devils with a trip to Newcastle United.