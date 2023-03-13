The England captain took his tally of Premier League goals this season to 20 with a brace against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, the sixth campaign he has hit the figure – only Alan Shearer (seven) having done so on more occasions.

However, a poor start to the month has seen Spurs exit the Champions League at the hands of Milan and eliminated from the FA Cup by second-tier Sheffield United, ensuring the London side will endure another season without a trophy.

Kane has twice finished runner-up in the EFL Cup with Spurs (2014-15 and 2020-21), as well as suffering defeat in the 2018-19 Champions League final against Liverpool, while Spurs' last trophy was the EFL Cup in 2007-08.

Gullit said if he was in Kane's situation, he would seek an exit and believes silverware is the only thing that matters when your career comes to an end.

"If it was me, I would be selfish and I would say, 'look, I'm going,'" Gullit said.

"The worst part is always that you have a lot of players who are always loyal, but they didn't win anything. What is there for you? You want to win trophies? Is that true or not?

"If you're not good enough, the club says, thank you very much, right? If the clubs themselves are not good enough, then I have to go and try to get trophies.

"I can just talk about myself. I started at a lower club and could not win anything. So I went to a club that was a little bit bigger. Thankful to play with Johan Cruyff. Johan Cruyff said to me, 'Ruud, if you make the decision to leave, there's going to be paraphernalia because the fans will not be happy because you are a good player.'

"But you have to think about yourself. So I did. I went to PSV Eindhoven, the fans didn't like it. I won two trophies, and then I went to Milan.

"PSV fans don't like it, but you want to win trophies. After your career is all about what you have on your CV."