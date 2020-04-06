Pep Guardiola's mother has died aged 82 after contracting coronavirus, Manchester City confirmed.

Dolors Sala Carrio passed away in Barcelona, with the club releasing a statement on its official Twitter account.

It read: "The Manchester City family are devastated to report the death today of Pep's mother Dolors Sala Carrio in Manresa, Barcelona after contracting coronavirus. She was 82 years old.

"Everyone associated with the club sends their most heartfelt sympathy at this most distressing time to Pep, his family and all their friends."