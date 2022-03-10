Manchester City manager Guardiola said he was unclear about the implications of the action brought about by the United Kingdom government, and he was unwilling to delve into what it might mean for European club champions Chelsea.

Long-time Chelsea owner Abramovich was one of seven Russian oligarchs facing new measures after Thursday's announcement, and the impact on Chelsea looks to be significant.

Abramovich, who has previously been photographed with Russian president Vladimir Putin, has had his assets frozen, with the decision made in the wake of Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Chelsea have been granted a special sporting licence to be able to continue trading as a football club, but measures have been placed upon the club including a ban on selling tickets, with only season-ticket holders permitted to attend matches.

Guardiola said he did not "know exactly the reason why" the sanction had been imposed, but he understood the consequences for Tuchel and his Chelsea playing squad would be challenging.

"Of course with the position for the manager, for Thomas Tuchel and the players, it's uncomfortable, and I feel sorry for them because they're there to do their job as well as possible," Guardiola said. "For the rest, I don't know, I have to wait."

Chelsea beat City in last year's Champions League final, and it sits third in the Premier League this season, with Guardiola's team in a title battle with Liverpool further up the table.

Guardiola acknowledged Premier League managers and head coaches are often asked about subjects in which they lack specialist knowledge.

"We are the face of the club, we're here every day, and you ask freely whatever you want, but you have to understand there are subjects we don't know," he said.

"We don't have a one-hour lesson to speak or talk about what you're asking for.

"I always feel confident talking about my club. It was difficult last week talking about the situation for Man United: I don't know, I'm not there. Now the situation with Chelsea is the same.

"I'm empathic enough to put in the position of the manager of Chelsea and the players. It must be an uncomfortable situation, but it was this morning's headlines and I don't know what's going to happen.

"I prefer when I don't have the knowledge or opinion about any subject to wait, and this is what I have to do. I don't want to say something that's uncomfortable for Chelsea or for our club, or whatever."

Guardiola was asked about whether managers and coaches now needed to consider carrying out due diligence on the teams they might join.

"You're right, yeah. It looks like you have to know absolutely everything," Guardiola said.

"Maybe in the next press conference I will have more of a clear opinion. I would like to speak with my CEO about exactly what is the reason why, what happened, and after I can talk more comfortably."