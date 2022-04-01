Guardiola backs Ten Hag for Man Utd gig April 2, 2022 01:29 0:57 min Pep Guardiola and Erik ten Hag's paths crossed at Bayern Munich and the Spaniard threw his support behind the Dutchman, widely tipped to be appointed Manchester United manager next season. News Manchester United Manchester City Premier League Pep Guardiola Erik ten Hag Women's Football -Latest Videos 0:57 min Guardiola backs Ten Hag for Man Utd gig 4:21 min Terriers back in the winner's circle with Hull win 0:50 min Herdman insists Canada will have 'no fear' 5:11 min Awoniyi makes history in Union win 0:33 min Djorkaeff predicts tough tournament 0:25 min Karembeu says France still favourite 0:32 min Hierro unfazed by tough Spain draw 0:30 min Deschamps wary of Denmark threat 0:37 min Adidas unveils 'fastest ball' it has ever created 0:30 min Spain to face Germany in World Cup