The teenager's right-foot finish settled a tight contest in which Wolves had looked the more dangerous for much of the first hour, David de Gea making one incredible save to keep the scores level in the second half.

United, which handed first starts to Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho, grew into the game after toiling early on and eventually took maximum points while making English football league history with a 28th league game without defeat on their travels.

It capped a memorable week for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men, who are set to bring Cristiano Ronaldo back to the club from Juventus in the coming days.

Adama Traore, starting despite speculation linking him with Tottenham Hotspur, set up Francisco Trincao for the best of the early chances only for De Gea to save well with his feet.

Wolves looked deadly on the break and only a superb goal-line block from Aaron Wan-Bissaka stopped Trincao from rolling in the opening goal, Fred having failed to halt his advances after blocking the ball into his path.

Bruno Fernandes fired the ball into the net from Paul Pogba's ball over the top but the offside flag was raised, as United ended the half without a shot on target.

It finally tested Jose Sa just before the hour mark, Fred's volley kept out after Fernandes had just failed to tee up Greenwood.

United was all over the place when Greenwood lost the ball in attack, Traore rolled it to Trincao 12 yards out, but he miscued his finish and could not even find the target.

The United forward then set himself up for a run into the Wolves box with a brilliant touch only for his control to let him down and let the hosts off the hook.

After Traore forced another Wolves corner, De Gea made a remarkable double save to keep out Romain Saiss's header and then stop the defender smashing home the rebound from point-blank range.

It proved a pivotal moment. With 10 minutes remaining, Ruben Neves gave the ball away near his own box and Mike Dean waved away free-kick appeals, Varane fed Greenwood, and the teenager's strike was too powerful for Sa to keep out.

Away fans held aloft a cardboard cut-out of Ronaldo in the first half. There was little to suggest the real-life United attackers on the pitch were posing any more of a goal threat early on.

Seven points from three games is a big improvement on the three United had managed at the same point last season, but it has been given serious tests by Southampton and Wolves and rarely looked in control of either match.

The pressure is on Ronaldo to make a real difference when he returns.

After the international break, United will hope to have Ronaldo available for the home game with Newcastle United on 12 September (AEST). Wolves will head to Watford on the same day.