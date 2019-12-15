United went into the game hoping to claim a third consecutive league win for the first time since January but David de Gea's failure to clear a first-half corner led to Victor Lindelof putting through his own net.

Everton defended resolutely as it sought to build on its 3-1 win over Chelsea at Goodison Park, and the commitment shown by a side lacking a number of key players will raise inevitable questions about Ferguson taking the manager's job on a permanent basis.

But United substitute Greenwood produced the cutting edge in attack that the host had been lacking and his strike ensured Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men extended their unbeaten streak to six league matches.

Jesse Lingard dragged a shot wide on the turn from eight yards after United swept forward from the kick-off.

Marcus Rashford and Daniel James both went close, feeding on incisive long passes Lindelof and Scott McTominay, before Jordan Pickford parried a dipping Rashford free-kick away from danger as Everton continued to come under pressure.

Without the pace to hit United on the counter-attack, the visitor took a more patient approach and was rewarded when Leighton Baines's corner was misjudged by De Gea and the ball grazed the goalkeeper's knuckles before bouncing off Lindelof's leg and into the unguarded net.

Luke Shaw surged down the United left after an hour and fired a powerful drive that Pickford did well to parry away, and nine minutes later Lindelof curled a shot over the crossbar from the edge of the box with Everton pinned back.

United's late pressure paid off when James found Greenwood on the edge of the box and the teenager tucked a low drive into the bottom corner of Pickford's net to spare United's blushes.