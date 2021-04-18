United had failed to defeat Burnley at home in their last four attempts and could not find a way through in a goalless first half on Sunday that saw Chris Wood have an early goal ruled out.

It was the fourth league game running the Red Devils had failed to score in the first half but Greenwood fired in the opener three minutes into the second period.

James Tarkowski promptly equalised with his first goal of the season, though Greenwood popped up again six minutes from time and substitute Edinson Cavani wrapped up a win that moves United to within eight points of leaders Manchester City.