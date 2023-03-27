Aside from a series of loan spells as a teenager, Kane has spent his entire club career at Spurs.

He is now Tottenham's record goalscorer, also becoming England's leading marksman during this international break.

But Kane remains without a major honour to his name, losing three finals with Spurs and one with England.

That wait for glory will not end this season, with Tottenham eliminated from the FA Cup and Champions League before Antonio Conte departed on Monday (AEDT).

With Manchester City dominant, Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle United rejuvenated and Liverpool and Chelsea likely to improve next season, the window in which Spurs can succeed may be closing.

That has prompted plenty of debate around Kane's future, but Gerrard is in a good position to consider the England captain's options.

Gerrard spent all but the final 18 months of his career at Liverpool.

Although he did win silverware – most notably the Champions League in 2005 – the Reds favourite never lifted the Premier League trophy and surely would have enjoyed greater success elsewhere.

Gerrard, said of Kane: "He's got a big decision to make career-wise.

"I've been there myself, where you're thinking: 'Is my team good enough to get me the medals? Am I going to get out of my career what I want to get?'"

Gerrard's emotional ties to Liverpool meant he stuck by them in pursuit of a long-awaited league triumph, but he believes a potential move will be playing on Kane's mind.

"It's different for me," Gerrard said. "I knew winning one trophy more with Liverpool would have meant a lot more to me than being anywhere else.

"He's got a big decision to make. I can't give him any advice on that, but I bet you every single day of his life now moving forward, it's going to be on his mind."

Kane pushed for a move to Man City in 2021, but Tottenham stood firm. City went on to sign Erling Haaland last year.

Man United appear more likely suitors for the 29-year-old this time, looking for a big-name striker to pair with Marcus Rashford following Cristiano Ronaldo's departure.