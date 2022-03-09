Villa pulled off a major coup during the January transfer window by signing the Barcelona midfielder on loan until the end of the season.

Coutinho has enjoyed a new lease of life on his return to the Premier League, scoring three goals and providing as many assists in seven appearances.

The playmaker was outstanding in Villa's 4-0 demolition of Southampton last weekend and Leeds United will be wary of facing the former Liverpool man at Elland Road on Friday (AEDT).

Coutinho is under contract with Barca until June 2023, but Villa have the option to buy the Brazil international for a fee of £33million (€40m)

Villa boss Gerrard is ensuring he gets the best out of Coutinho for the remainder of the season rather than concern himself over whether he can sign his ex-Reds team-mate on a permanent basis.

"When he's comfortable, he's happy and he's enjoying his football we all know we're dealing with a world-class talent," he said.

"For me, it doesn't make sense to make any decisions now or say anything else on this, we just need to keep enjoying him and keep him healthy from now until the end of the season."