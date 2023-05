WATCH MUTV club channel 24/7 on beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 7-day free trial

Back-to-back defeats at Brighton and Hove Albion and West Ham United allowed rival Liverpool to move within a point of the Red Devils in fourth, as Erik ten Hag’s side risked allowing a positive season to end badly.

United alleviated the pressure somewhat by returning to winning ways thanks to Anthony Martial’s close-range finish and substitute Garnacho’s stoppage-time goal in a 2-0 victory against Wolves.