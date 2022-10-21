While Arsenal did not specify the length of the new agreement, media reports suggest the contract runs until the end of the 2026-2027 season.

Gabriel joined Arsenal from Lille in 2020 for a reported fee of £23million (€26m) and, after an initial season of adaptation, became a key player for Mikel Arteta last term.

The Brazilian made 35 appearances in the Premier League in the 2021-2022 campaign as the Gunners narrowly missed out on Champions League qualification.

It is well on track to right that wrong this season, however, with Arteta's side top of the Premier League after 10 matches, sitting four points clear of Manchester City.

Gabriel has featured in all 10 games, of which Arsenal have won nine, and formed a strong partnership with William Saliba at centre-back – only Newcastle United (nine) have conceded fewer goals than the Gunners (10).

He hopes making a long-term commitment is a precursor to winning trophies at the club.

Following the announcement, Gabriel said: "I'm very happy to sign this new contract with Arsenal, because it's such a big club.

"It's my dream and today is the best day of my life. I'm so happy to extend my contract here.

"Every game the supporters are pushing the team in the stadium. It's why I'm so happy to stay here. Arsenal is my home.

"In the future, I want to win games for Arsenal, I want to win trophies with Arsenal and stay here for a long time because it's my home."

Arteta has routinely praised Gabriel during his time at the club, and the new deal vindicates his faith in the 24-year-old.

"Gabi has shown huge qualities since he joined us. He is a young player with a great work ethic and his consistent strong performances have been hugely important to us over the past two seasons," the Arsenal boss added.

"Working with Gabi every day is a pleasure, he has formed strong relationships with everyone at the club and we're so pleased that he has committed to us on a long-term contract."