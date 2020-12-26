The Londoners were without manager Scott Parker as he was isolating because of a family member testing positive for coronavirus.

However, Fulham did its absent boss proud as it matched a Southampton side flying high at the other end of the table.

Fulham needed a sensational save from Alphonse Areola to claw away James Ward-Prowse's first-half free-kick, while Shane Long and Theo Walcott had late goals ruled out for offside for the visitors, who missed the killer instinct of the injured Danny Ings.