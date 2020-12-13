The host had taken a deserved lead in a first half they dominated when Bobby Decordova-Reid struck home in emphatic fashion after finding space in the area.

Jurgen Klopp's visiting side continued to concede chances from there but, after getting in at half-time just one down, it found a way back into the game in the second period through Mohamed Salah's penalty.

There was no late siege on the hosts' goal, however, as Fulham held on for a point that continues its recent revival.

Having earned a reputation for slow starts so far this season, Fulham chose the visit of the champion to try out a new tactic of flying out of the traps.

And it certainly seemed to work, with Ivan Cavaleiro drawing two good saves in quick succession from Alisson after sneaking in behind during the early stages.

A challenge on the same Fulham attacker in the box was examined at length by VAR shortly after but, despite no spot-kick being awarded, the hosts' rhythm certainly did not suffer.

As such, it was no surprise to see them take the lead through Decordova-Reid, who latched onto a clever Ademola Lookman pass just inside the box before lashing the ball into the far corner.

After putting together one of their poorest halves of the season, the visitor could have done without suffering yet another injury blow at half-time as a sore back for Joel Matip forced him off.

Jordan Henderson's move into the backline did little for their organisation, either, with Andy Robertson almost diverting a clearance in off a Fulham player moments after the restart.

It did at least improve from there, with Henderson drawing a smart save from Alphonse Areola at close range soon after, but Liverpool struggled to consistently turn possession into chances of note.

Consequently, it was always going to take some good fortune to get Liverpool back into the game, and they got just that when Georginio Wijnaldum's seemingly harmless free-kick was handled by Aboubakar Kamara in the defensive wall.

Salah did the rest from 12 yards, though only just as a weak spot-kick narrowly evaded Areola, setting up a thrilling end to the game.

Scott Parker's men saw little of the ball from that point on, but they continued to look defensively resolute as they took a share of the spoils their performance doubtless merited.