Thiago Silva's header put the European champion in front at London Stadium, but Manuel Lanzini thumped a penalty home in the 40th minute to level after mistakes from Jorginho and Edouard Mendy.

Mason Mount's magnificent volley at the end of the first half put Chelsea back in the lead, but Jarrod Bowen curled in a superb low strike to pull the Hammers level once again.

The Blues, bolstered by Romelu Lukaku's presence off the bench at half-time, pressed for a winner, but slumped to their second top-flight defeat of the season after Masuaku's cross caught Mendy out at his near post with three minutes of normal time remaining.