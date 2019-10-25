Perez, a close-season signing from Newcastle United, was fouled in the build-up to Ben Chilwell's 10th-minute opener, an incident that saw Ryan Bertrand sent off after a VAR (video assistant referee) review.

Ralph Hasenhuttl's home side failed comprehensively to deal with its numerical disadvantage as the goals rained in amid a torrential downpour on England's south coast, Youri Tielemans scoring number two before Perez's first Leicester goal set him on the way to a share of the match ball.

The goals flooded in, and James Maddison's superb free-kick made it 8-0, which at the time matched the biggest margin of away victory in Premier League history.

Leicester went one better still when Vardy won and converted a stoppage-time penalty, to bring the Foxes level with Manchester United's 9-0 shellacking of Ipswich Town in March 1995.