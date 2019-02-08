Cardiff signed the striker from Nantes for a club-record fee last month, before the plane carrying the Argentine to the Welsh capital crashed in the English Channel.

The wreckage has since been recovered and Dorset Police confirmed on Friday the body on board was that of Emiliano Sala, prompting a wave of tributes from football's biggest stars on social media.

Enorme tristeza 😢 QEDP Emiliano. Mis condolencias a familiares y amigos #PrayForSala 🙏🏾//Terribly sad 😢 Rest in peace, Emiliano. My condolences to his friends and family #PrayForSala 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/n9aV5CGcI1 — Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) February 8, 2019

No words to describe how sad this is. 😪 Thoughts and prayers go out to his family and also to the family of the pilot. ❤🙏🏼 #RIPsala pic.twitter.com/Uirj6etfZk — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) February 7, 2019

Rest in peace.

Descansa en paz. 💔 pic.twitter.com/3KCX8FvTWS — Antonio Valencia (@anto_v25) February 7, 2019

Q.E.P.D ...

Muchas fuerzas familia Sala 😓🙏 pic.twitter.com/hxhzVczVIM — Erik Manuel Lamela (@ErikLamela) February 7, 2019

Cardiff City, issued a statement shortly after identification was confirmed, saying: "We offer our most heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the family of Emiliano. He and David will forever remain in our thoughts."