Sala's body identified from plane wreckage
Cardiff signed the striker from Nantes for a club-record fee last month, before the plane carrying the Argentine to the Welsh capital crashed in the English Channel.
The wreckage has since been recovered and Dorset Police confirmed on Friday the body on board was that of Emiliano Sala, prompting a wave of tributes from football's biggest stars on social media.
Cardiff City, issued a statement shortly after identification was confirmed, saying: "We offer our most heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the family of Emiliano. He and David will forever remain in our thoughts."