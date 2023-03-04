Arsenal won its game in hand in midweek to increase its advantage at the top to five points, but it was back to two ahead of its game against Bournemouth as City responded again.

But the Gunners responded too, pulling of an incredible comeback against the Cherries to recover from 2-0 down to win 3-2.

Phil Foden's first-half goal continued his rich vein of form, although City needed a second from substitute Bernardo Silva to make sure.

Foden reached 50 Premier League goal involvements (33 goals, 17 assists) and became the youngest player to that mark for City.

At 22 years and 280 days, Foden beat Gabriel Jesus's record by just 10 days – something that would have seemed improbable even a week earlier after a difficult post-FIFA World Cup spell.

But with a goal and an assist against Bournemouth before this goal (following two in the FA Cup in midweek), the England man is firmly back on track.

It was a familiar tale for a fading Newcastle side, firmly in the game but unable to take its chances and suddenly looking a little vulnerable at the back.

City could have been in front in the opening minute when Ilkay Gundogan headed over from a Jack Grealish cross, but the opening goal instead came from the opposite flank after 15 minutes.

Foden darted into the box away from three black and white shirts before his finish benefited from a deflection off the luckless Sven Botman, who similarly aided Marcus Rashford's goal in the Carabao Cup final last week.

Newcastle looked to be on the ropes but dug in and created the best chance across the remainder of the first half, only for Callum Wilson to miscue after Kieran Trippier's square header.

With chances few and far between after the break, a triple Newcastle change created a spell of pressure.

But Pep Guardiola responded by introducing Silva, who swiftly put the game to bed with a snapshot from just inside the box after a smart Erling Haaland pass with 23 minutes left.

An excellent late Nick Pope save was required from Foden to cap the scoring at two before attention turned to title rival Arsenal's clash with Bournemouth.