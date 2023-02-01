World Cup winner Fernandez emerged as a key target for big-spending Chelsea early in January, but it appeared the player would be staying at Benfica after the two clubs failed to agree a deal.

Chelsea did not give up on their man, however, and deadline day saw an agreement reached with Benfica to pay Fernandez's £106.8million (€121m) release clause.

A world champion in Chelsea Blue. 🔵 pic.twitter.com/g5SOPFjlA7 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 1, 2023

The transfer, which Benfica announced before Chelsea officially unveiled their latest buy on Wednesday, is the most expensive ever by a British club.

Fernandez acknowledged the Blues' long and determined pursuit of his services as he said upon signing: "I am grateful to Chelsea and its ownership for doing everything they could to make me a part of this project.

"I'm happy and excited to join the Pride of London, to play in the best league in the world and to compete for the biggest trophies.

"I can't wait to play in front of our fans and help my team-mates on and off the pitch."

Chelsea owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali said: "In Enzo, we are signing a World Cup winner and one of the brightest talents in global football.

"We are excited to add him to Graham [Potter]'s squad, and we are sure he will form an important part of our team going forward.

"Enzo has demonstrated his ability at the very highest levels, so we're looking forward to seeing what he will do in Chelsea blue."