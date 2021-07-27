The Red Devils finished runner-up in the Premier League last season, recording consecutive top-four finishes for the first time since 2013, but suffered shoot-out heartbreak against Villarreal in the Europa League final.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has strengthened the team ahead of the new season, securing the services of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund and agreeing a deal for the transfer of Raphael Varane from Real Madrid.

With upgrades in two areas of need, Fernandes, who scored 18 times and provided 12 assists in the league last term, is excited by the threat United could pose next season.

"Obviously I think, as always, we have a chance to win whatever we want, or wherever we try to win, because I think last season unluckily for us we don't get to win any trophies," said Fernandes, who led the Premier League by creating 95 chances in 2020-21.

"We get to the final of Europa League but unluckily we don't win. But, still, with the transfers or without the transfers, Manchester United will always be a tough opponent, we will try to win every competition we are included in."

Fernandes netted 28 times for United in all competitions, the best return by a midfielder for a Premier League club in a single campaign, surpassing Frank Lampard's 27 for Chelsea in 2009-2010.

If the United star needs more help from his team-mates, he expects it will follow in the coming campaign.

"I'm proud of what we have done because of course we want to win trophies and we know we have the chance, and we have the capacity to win trophies," he said.

"But I see an improvement on the team, on the mentality of the team, on the quality of the team.

"And I think the team will improve more this season and we are going up, better and better, day by day, and now this is a new season, a new chance to win something and to do something different."