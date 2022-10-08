Liverpool has endured a slow start to the Premier League season and is already 11 points behind the Gunners after its opening seven games.

The trip to the Emirates is the third of nine matches that Liverpool will play across all competitions in October, while reigning champions Manchester City will come to Anfield next weekend.

And with games coming thick and fast, Fabinho has called for focus from his team-mates as they look to build momentum and embark on a run of positive results.

"[The] Emirates is a nice place to play and Arsenal, of course, are in a really good moment right now, playing really well, winning their games, top of the league," the Brazil international told Liverpool's official website.

"It's a good opportunity for us as well to show that we are Liverpool, we are still one of the best teams in this league. So, it's a good opportunity for us to get the three points and to close the gap on these teams as well.

"I always say that this is the moment every player likes; playing every three or four days. Different competitions to play – Champions League, Premier League – so a lot of big games to play.

"In the league, our next two games are against maybe the better two teams at the moment, Arsenal and Man City. So, what an opportunity for us to play against these teams, to play these kind of games to get our confidence back.

"This moment is not good, and it's not easy when we know you can do better, you can play better, you can win more and more games. We just have to keep focused, keep concentrating, try our best to turn this situation."