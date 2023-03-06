The Reds' 7-0 blitz of their fierce rivals at Anfield on Monday (AEDT) sent shock waves across Europe that echoed through former players.

Borussia Dortmund man Can was among those to take note of the drubbing despite being unable to watch the historic Premier League clash.

"I didn't see the game, I was not at home. But the reaction was amazing when I saw the result," he said.

"Of course, I'm always looking out for Liverpool, it's special to win against Man United 7-0. I imagine in the city it is a lot of fun now."

Another former Liverpool man took to social media to hail the result, Alberto Moreno posting "WHAT. A. SUNDAY" on Twitter alongside a heart emoji.

Some were closer to the action, former captain Steven Gerrard in attendance alongside the club's all-time record scorer Ian Rush – who shared a TikTok video of the triumphant celebrations on Merseyside.