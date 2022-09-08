Britain's longest-serving monarch passed away in Balmoral earlier today, just months after celebrating her Platinum Jubilee.

The sporting world has paid tribute to the Queen, with the Premier League announcing it was "deeply saddened" by her passing.

Liverpool was among the clubs to express its sorrow.

"Liverpool Football Club is saddened by the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II," read an official statement. "We extend our sincere condolences to The Royal Family."

It has yet to be announced whether Liverpool's Premier League meeting with Wolves will go ahead this weekend.

Chelsea was celebrating the appointment of manager Mick Potter, but the mood quickly turned when news of the Queen's passing came through.

We would like to send our condolences to the Royal Family and everyone affected by this very sad news. pic.twitter.com/FUysCESRt4 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 8, 2022

Arsenal was in action against FC Zurich, and observed a minute's silence for the Queen during the 2-1 win.

Along with many of our supporters today, we will be taking time to mourn and reflect on Her Majesty’s incredible life and devoted service. — Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 8, 2022

Manchester United shares the sorrow of the entire nation following the announcement from Buckingham Palace on the passing of Her Royal Highness The Queen Elizabeth II. pic.twitter.com/QwLRZ9z4yf — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 8, 2022

The Club should like to extend its condolences to all members of the Royal Family at this sad time. pic.twitter.com/dg9kjs62N1 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 8, 2022

Everton Football Club is deeply saddened at the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II. pic.twitter.com/kCXzCkjC8d — Everton (@Everton) September 8, 2022