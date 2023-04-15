WATCH Chelsea TV on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Paraguayan teenager Enciso's 30-yard strike in the 69th minute completed a turnaround as the Seagulls claimed a first league win at Stamford Bridge and moved within four points of fifth-placed Tottenham.

The host had led through Conor Gallagher's wickedly deflected effort but that was cancelled out by substitute Danny Welbeck before half time.

Despite ending a three-game scoreless streak, Chelsea remains 11th in the table under caretaker boss Frank Lampard and is without a win in six matches.

Brighton carried the greater threat early on.

Alexis Mac Allister twice shot wide from close range while Evan Ferguson's 20-yard effort rattled the crossbar.

After weathering the early storm, Chelsea broke through in the 13th minute following a sweeping move that saw Mykhailo Mudryk feed Gallagher, whose first-time shot looped in via Lewis Dunk.

The visitor threatened to level with Kepa Arrizabalaga producing smart reflex saves to thwart Ferguson and Kaoru Mitoma.

The equaliser eventually arrived three minutes before the break when Welbeck headed in a deep cross from Pascal Gross.

Chelsea almost regained the advantage in first-half stoppage time but the woodwork kept out Christian Pulisic's fierce header.

Brighton was the more positive of the two sides after the break.

It almost nudged ahead on the hour mark with the persistent Enciso hitting the post before Welbeck sent the rebound over, while Mudryk called Robert Sanchez into action at the other end.

The Seagulls edged their noses ahead in emphatic fashion with what proved to be the winning goal, Enciso unleashing a thunderbolt into the top left corner of the goal that left Kepa grasping at thin air.