Martinez was the penalty shootout hero for La Albiceleste at Qatar 2022, helping secure victory over France in the final.

But it has been suggested the keeper's subsequent celebrations crossed the line.

Martinez, whose gamesmanship in the shootout had already drawn criticism, appeared to repeatedly taunt beaten France hat-trick hero Kylian Mbappe.

Martinez called for a "moment of silence" for Mbappe in the dressing room after Argentina's win and was seen holding a bizarre puppet with the France forward's face on during homecoming celebrations.

French Football Federation president Noel Le Graet revealed this week he had written to his Argentina counterparts to complain about abuse aimed at Mbappe.

Asked about the subject before Villa's return to Premier League action against Liverpool, Emery stopped short of criticising his player but acknowledged there would be discussions about his conduct.

"When you have big emotions, sometimes it's difficult to control [them]," he said.

"I will speak with him next week about some celebrations.

"But for now, I respect that he is with his national team.

"When he is going to be with us and under our responsibility we can speak about it then."

Martinez is to miss the match against Liverpool on December 27 (AEDT) as he remains in Argentina before his scheduled return to Villa.