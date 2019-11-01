Emery confronts Xhaka issue November 1, 2019 20:29 1:04 min Unai Emery has revealed that Arsenal captain Granit Xhaka will not be in the squad to face Wolverhampton Wanderers this weekend as he tries to put the Gunners' captain's saga behind him. Interviews Arsenal Football Premier League Unai Emery Granit Xhaka -Latest Videos 1:04 min Emery confronts Xhaka issue 1:00 min WTA Finals: Pliskova v Halep 1:00 min Coach Cahill calls beaten Halep a 'disgrace' 1:04 min Emery to leave Xhaka out of Arsenal squad 0:51 min Okocha calls his legendary goal scored on Kahn 2:20 min Barty reflects on Kvitova rout 1:12 min LaLiga: Getafe v Granada 1:30 min LaLiga: Mallorca v Osasuna 1:17 min Moreno stunner in vein as Eibar beats Villarreal 3:50 min Serie A: AC Milan v SPAL