City missed out on its usual Carabao Cup triumph this term, a trophy it had lifted four times in a row under Pep Guardiola.

However, it is six points clear at the top of the Premier League, albeit having played a game more than title rival Liverpool, while it is into the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Southampton stands in the way of a semi-final trip to Wembley in that competition, while City also has one foot into the last eight of the Champions League.

Last year's runner-up thrashed Sporting CP 5-0 in the last-16 first leg last month.

"Definitely," Ederson told a news conference when asked if City had eyes on a treble, which would be the second of Guardiola's tenure after an EFL Cup, FA Cup and Premier League triumph in 2018-19.

"We know how difficult it is. A season here in England is very intense, especially around the Boxing Day period when there are a lot of games in a short space of time. That is very demanding on the entire group.

"We know how difficult it is, but we have the quality to do this. We've shown this previously and we're showing it at the moment. I think we're fully capable of meeting this achievement."

City is yet to win the Champions League, with last season's final defeat to Chelsea in Porto the closest the club has come.

"Last season we had the opportunity but lost in the final," Ederson said.

"Our goal is to go into every tournament to win. We have to take things step by step to progress. We know there are challenges in every competition. Every game has its own challenges and [you] have to take things step by step to achieve great things in the future."