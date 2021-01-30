United failed to bounce back from the shock midweek home loss to Sheffield United with a victory, but at least preserved its fine run on the road, breaking a record set by Alex Ferguson's treble winning side.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men had the better of the first half but failed to make the most of being in the ascendancy and Arsenal improved significantly after the break.

Alexandre Lacazette went closest for the Gunners when he struck the crossbar with a free-kick and David de Gea denied Emile Smith Rowe, with second-placed United ultimately having to settle for a point against an Arsenal side missing a host of first-team regulars.

Arsenal initially posed the greater threat but the visitors soon began to win the midfield battle, the better chances falling United's way as a result.

Fred's controlled volley in the 20th minute forced Bernd Leno to desperately hurl himself across his line to tip wide, before Aaron Wan-Bissaka headed wide from a brilliant position after meeting Luke Shaw's cross.

Bruno Fernandes then blasted off target after beating David Luiz in the box, and although United subsequently lost Scott McTominay to an apparent stomach issue, they remained in control.

Another Shaw cross fell kindly for Marcus Rashford just before the interval, but the striker did not react quickly enough and Arsenal crowded him out before he could pull the trigger.

Willian was introduced for Gabriel Martinelli at half-time and nearly made an immediate impact, only for Wan-Bissaka to make a crucial block to deny him.

An even better opportunity fell to Edinson Cavani soon after, the Uruguayan somehow shooting wide from close range after Shaw's low delivery, that was a rare moment of second-half respite for United as Arsenal started to dominate.

A Lacazette free-kick just past the hour caused panic for United as it crashed against the crossbar, and De Gea had to be alert soon after to save a stinging Smith Rowe attempt.

Cavani went agonisingly close again late on with an acrobatic attempt and that proved to be the final clear-cut chance in a match devoid of clinical finishing.