The Reds lost for just the third time this term in their midweek clash with Inter Milan but marched on with an eighth straight league win at Amex Stadium.

Luis Diaz bravely headed Liverpool into a 19th-minute lead by getting in front of Robert Sanchez, who was perhaps fortunate to avoid any action for clattering into the forward.

Mohamed Salah added a second from the penalty spot – Liverpool's 2000th goal in the competition – to increase the pressure on City ahead of its trip to Crystal Palace on Tuesday (AEDT).

Brighton had gone three league games without defeat to Liverpool but fell behind in the opening quarter of the contest to Diaz's second goal in a Liverpool shirt.

The former Porto winger attacked Joel Matip's chipped pass over the top and got his head to it, but he was unable to celebrate the goal after being wiped out by Sanchez.

Referee Mike Dean did not check back the incident on the monitor, meaning Sanchez stayed on the field, but Albion's reprieve counted for little as Salah doubled the Reds' lead.

Having missed a couple of presentable opportunities, the Egypt international fired a penalty right down the middle after Naby Keita's shot hit Yves Bissouma on the arm.

After becoming just the second Premier League side after Manchester United to hit a landmark 2000 goals, Liverpool sat comfortably on its lead to see through another victory.