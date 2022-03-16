France international Pogba was left out of United's starting line-up for Wednesday's (AEDT) clash with Atletico Madrid and only played the final 23 minutes of the last-16 tie. Atleti progressed 2-1 on aggregate thanks to Renan Lodi's first-half header.

Interim manager Ralf Rangnick instead opted for Scott McTominay and Fred in midfield, with Pogba and Nemanja Matic later arriving from the substitutes' bench.

Pogba's absence was one of three changes from last weekend's 3-2 win against Tottenham came as a surprise given he had started United's past five matches in all competitions.

However, fellow World Cup winner Desailly felt Rangnick was justified in leaving out Pogba.

"Quality-wise, you cannot compare Pogba to Fred, McTominay or Matic," Desailly said ahead of the game.

"But he's lazy. If you allow him to be a playmaker behind [Cristiano] Ronaldo he can take advantage of it.

"When it goes well, he's fantastic. When it doesn't go well, offensively he hasn't brought what everyone was expecting.

"At the same time he cheats a little bit and doesn't drop back to help with the midfield defensively."

Pogba's arrival in the second half could not inspire United as they slumped out of the Champions League and saw their last chance of silverware this season slip from their grasp.

It was Pogba's 23rd appearance of the season, with the 29-year-old having missed an extended period through injury.

While Pogba's defensive work was questioned by Desailly, the midfielder's creativity should not be doubted – only Bruno Fernandes (13) has more assists this term than his nine.

He is due to be out of contract at the end of the campaign and has been linked with Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and former club Juventus.

United has now been eliminated from six of its last eight Champions League knockout ties, having won 13 of the previous such 16 in the competition.