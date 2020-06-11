Tottenham and England midfielder Dele Alli has been handed a one-match ban for a racially insensitive social media post, the Football Association (FA) has announced.

"In response to the FA decision, I would like to apologise again for any offence caused by my behaviour," Alli said via a statement to the BBC. "It was an extremely poorly judged joke about a virus that has now affected us more than we could ever have imagined.

"I'm grateful that the FA has confirmed that my actions were not racist because I despise racism of any kind. We all need to be mindful of the words and actions we use and how they can be perceived by others."

In a Snapchat posted in February, the Spurs star appeared to mock an Asian man and joke about the virus.