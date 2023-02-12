Goals from Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho guided Erik ten Hag's men to a 2-0 victory over Leeds, just four days after its old rival earned a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford.

De Gea also became the first goalkeeper in Premier League history to make 400 appearances for the same club, and he marked the occasion with multiple big saves to deny Crysencio Summerville.

Only Ryan Giggs (632) and Paul Scholes (499) have played more Premier League games for United than de Gea, but he did not allow himself to enjoy the occasion until the points were secure.

"Today wasn't about the 400, it was about winning the game. We did it, so now I can enjoy the 400 Premier League games," he told Sky Sports.

"It's great to come here and play like we did today, a clean sheet, three massive points… it's a perfect day."

Defender Harry Maguire heaped praise on his team-mate for his achievement, saying: "To play 400 games as number one for this club, it's probably the most scrutinised position in world football.

"That just shows how good he is. Over the years, he's been an absolute legend for this club and he's still performing at the highest level.

"He's world-class, he's proven that this season and he will continue to do that. It's a pleasure to play in front of him."

Club captain Maguire returned to partner Luke Shaw at the heart of a much-changed United backline after falling down the pecking order under ten Hag, making just his fifth league start this season.

Maguire, however, says his own lack of game time is unimportant in the context of United's impressive campaign.

"Winning the game is most important; it's not about myself. I'm the captain of the team and I put the team miles above myself," he said.

"Whether I'm playing or not, I want the team to do well and be successful.

"It's been a good season up to now, still a lot to improve and the big games are coming but it's a good one for the fans."