The Brazilian defender's ninth-minute header settled a low-key contest as Unai Emery's men extended their undefeated streak to eight games in all competitions.

Callum Wilson failed to track the centre-back for the winner and later squandered a rare, clear-cut opening for an equaliser.

There were otherwise precious few opportunities for either side, the Cherries slumping to a seventh defeat in nine instances of this fixture.

Bournemouth had conceded five times in each of its three previous Premier League trips to London and fell behind early on this occasion.

David Luiz darted clear of striker Wilson and glanced a header inside the far upright from Nicolas Pepe's corner.

Pepe next went close with a curling effort and had penalty appeals rejected when Diego Rico took a mixture of ball and man in the 23rd minute.

Wilson should have brought Bournemouth level five minutes after the interval but, after bursting on to Dominic Solanke's pass and gliding past Bernd Leno, the England striker pulled the ball across the face with the goal at his mercy.

Arsenal started to live dangerously and needed goalkeeper Leno to tip behind a deflected Jack Stacey cross just prior to the hour.

But the lapse in concentration was fleeting and, having failed to take advantage, Eddie Howe's side could ultimately have few complaints about a third league defeat of the season.