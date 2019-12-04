Jeffrey Schlupp's strike proved decisive as 10-man Crystal Palace defeated Bournemouth 1-0 to rise up to fifth in the Premier League.

Palace's night seemed to be going from bad to worse when, after Mamadou Sakho received a straight red card for a high lunge on Adam Smith in the 20th minute, the Eagles lost Patrick van Aanholt to injury.

But Van Aanholt's replacement Schlupp – who scored in Sunday's (AEDT) 2-0 win at Burnley – was ultimately the difference, as he struck home at the culmination of a fine run in the 76th minute.