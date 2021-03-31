Could Manchester City swoop for Erling Haaland? March 31, 2021 07:47 0:52 min Richard Dunne and Shaun Wright-Phillips suggest Erling Haaland as the ideal replacement for Sergio Aguero News Manchester City Football Premier League Erling Haaland -Latest Videos 0:52 min Could Manchester City swoop for Erling Haaland? 11:03 min Keylor Navas: PSG's cool custodian 1:08 min Medvedev leads the way as Tsitsipas progresses 1:20 min Independiente determined to bring back Aguero 0:41 min Martinez calls for bigger Euros squads 2:58 min AFCON 2021 qualifier: Morocco v Burundi 5:30 min Barty topples Sabalenka to seal semi-final spot 0:49 min Southgate won't underestimate Poland without Lewy 5:29 min Lewandowski ruled out for a month with knee injury 1:10 min Low unimpressed by Kroos retirement speculation