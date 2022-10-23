Although Spurs startled brightly, with Harry Kane and Son Heung-min denied by Nick Pope, Newcastle went into half-time 2-0 up.

Two Hugo Lloris errors proved costly, with Callum Wilson and the in-form Miguel Almiron getting the goals to leave Spurs stunned.

The home crowd booed their team vociferously at half-time and Conte's side was not much better after the break, even accounting for Kane's headed goal early in the second period.

Spurs never really looked like scoring thereafter as Newcastle confirmed the win that moved them up to fourth – just two points behind its third-placed host – in the Premier League.

It was a third defeat in five league games for Spurs, but Conte – who was at pains to point out key absences – is not panicking and wants supporters to look at the bigger picture.

Asked about the half-time jeers, Conte said: "The fans need to understand, we are doing our best in every moment, and also [against Newcastle] the commitment was really high.

"For sure, in this moment we have to face a difficult moment for us because when you don't have three or four players in the squad, you are in trouble.

"We have to manage this situation and overcome it together. Without four players, this squad doesn't have the [depth] to lose four players at the moment.

"I always said before starting this second path [season], the important teams, the teams who will fight for the title, you'll see the team during this period when you play every three days. You need to have a deep squad, a strong squad with great quality.

"I think we have only just started our process last season. From [Europa] Conference League, we are now playing in the Champions League."

Patience was the main theme of Conte's lengthy interview, and while the Italian acknowledged Spurs are going through something of a slump, he also feels they are generally doing well.

"We're trying to improve our situation step by step, but you need time and patience," he continued. "These must be very clear for everybody.

"I want to be honest. With my experience, I continue to tell we are doing well – it's a bad situation but we need the time and patience, and to have these kinds of problems in order to understand how to overcome them in the future.

"If we played one game every six or seven days, I think we could fight for something important. To play every three days, I think we have to continue to build our path and have patience, don't be disappointed too much because, I repeat, if someone thinks we can invent the win and do a miracle… We need to continue to work.

"You have to understand we are in a process, and we have just started the process. If someone doesn't want to listen, it's not my problem."