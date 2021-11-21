WATCH: Manchester City thumps Everton to reclaim second

After starting his second spell in the Premier League with a goalless draw at Everton, the former Chelsea boss saw his side fall behind at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday before half-time through a Dan James strike.

However, Spurs produced an encouraging display in the second half, levelling via Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg before Sergio Reguilon reacted quickest in the box to tap in the winner.

Leeds, without a Premier League away win over Spurs since February 2001, started the match on the front foot and had Hugo Lloris worried by shots from Stuart Dallas and Joe Gelhardt.

Conte's men offered little threat of their own, and they went into the break behind when James raced in to convert Jack Harrison's low cross from the left. It meant Spurs became the first side since at least 2003-04 to go six straight halves of play in the competition without managing a single shot on target.

They responded within 30 seconds of the restart, Harry Kane's effort squirming off the base of the right-hand post after Illan Meslier's block, before Lloris just denied James a second.

Son Heung-min's deflected strike crashed off Meslier's crossbar, and the Spurs forward then had penalty shouts waved away after a challenge by Kalvin Phillips, but the breakthrough finally came 58 minutes in when Hojbjerg's scuffed shot bounced through a crowded box and into the bottom-right corner.

Spurs' were then rewarded for their improved efforts 11 minutes later, Reguilon left with a simple finish after Eric Dier's free-kick came back off the base of the post.